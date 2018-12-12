World News
December 12, 2018 / 6:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says detained Canadian may have broken foreign NGO law

1 Min Read

Michael Kovrig, an employee with the International Crisis Group and former Canadian diplomat appears in this photo provided by the International Crisis Group in Brussels, Belgium, December 11, 2018. Courtesy CRISISGROUP/Julie David de Lossy/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - If International Crisis Group (ICG) employee Michael Kovrig was carrying out “relevant activities” for the group in China without it being registered, then he may have broken China’s foreign NGO law, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The ICG said on Wednesday it had received no information from Chinese officials about the detention of its employee, Canadian citizen Kovrig, and that it was seeking consular access to him.

The ICG, which focuses on conflict resolution, said in a statement sent to Reuters that Kovrig was detained by state security officials in Beijing on Monday night.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.