China says two Canadians suspected of harming state security

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that two Canadian nationals detained in China are suspected of engaging in activities endangering national security, and that both cases are under investigation.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters the legitimate rights and interests of the two Canadians had been safeguarded.

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, as well as former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, who works for the International Crisis Group, were detained this week.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

