FTSE Russell delays inclusion of China A-shares in index

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell said domestic Chinese equities would remain on the stock index provider’s “watch list” for possible inclusion in its emerging markets index, citing “high level of stock suspensions”.

FTSE Russell, part of the London Stock Exchange Group , in 2016 also refused to include China’s A shares in its index, stating it had continuing concerns over market interventions.

In a report posted on its website on Friday, FTSE Russell also said Saudi Arabia is close to an upgrade and would be assessed again in 2018. bit.ly/2yNc9ig (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)