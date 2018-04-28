FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2018 / 5:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

India and China agree on maintaining border peace - government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI/WUHAN (Reuters) - India and China have agreed to improve communication between their militaries to maintain peace at the border, India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, months after a dispute over a stretch of their Himalayan border rekindled fears of war.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

New Delhi and Beijing also decided to strengthen communication for broader regional stability, Gokhale told reporters in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Saturday on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit for talks with President Xi Jinping.

China and India would also continue to pursue informal talks, Gokhale said.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI and Sue-Lin Wong in WUHAN; Editing by Paul Tait

