April 28, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

China says informal summit with India a milestone in relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said on Saturday the just-concluded informal summit between the leaders of China and India was a milestone in relations.

China and India have concrete differences but the summit was not aimed at addressing these specific issues, Kong told reporters in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the meeting took place.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the problems between China and India are of a limited, temporary nature, Kong said.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
