November 28, 2018

China signs pact with India to inspect fish meal, fish oil imports

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India and China on Wednesday signed an agreement allowing Beijing to inspect imports of Indian fish meal and fish oil, as the two nations work out a broader trade deal following a thaw in relations this year.

The decision was part of discussions between India’s commerce ministry and a six-member Chinese delegation, led by Vice Minister, General Administration of Customs of China, Hu Wei, on easing market access for exports of various farm products, the ministry said in a statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of a G20 meeting this week, aiming to build on the thaw in ties after a military standoff on their disputed border last year, officials said.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Neha Dasgupta

