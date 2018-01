BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China’s insurance regulator issued a notice on Friday banning insurers’ asset management arms from using private equity investment schemes as a channel to increase local government debts.

Such schemes must not offer fixed returns to investors, and must not be used as a passive investment channel designed to skirt regulation, the regulator said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes)