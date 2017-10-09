China insurers' Jan-Aug premium income up 20.45 pct y/y -regulator

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Total premium income for China’s insurance industry in the January-August period rose 20.45 percent from a year earlier to 2.77 trillion yuan ($418.39 billion), data from the country’s insurance regulator showed on Monday.

Premium income for property insurance firms rose 14.44 percent to 690.1 billion yuan, according to a statement posted on the China Insurance Regulatory Commission’s (CIRC) website.

Outstanding investment stood at 14.46 trillion yuan, up 8 percent from the beginning of the year, the statement said.