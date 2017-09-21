FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China may let insurance funds take part in firms' debt-to-equity swaps
September 21, 2017 / 3:03 AM / a month ago

China may let insurance funds take part in firms' debt-to-equity swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China is considering allowing insurance funds to participate in debt-to-equity swaps of distressed firms, the insurance regulator said on Thursday.

The regulator also supports insurance funds taking part in state-owned firms’ mixed ownership reforms, Jia Biao, vice head of the capital operation department, told reporters in a briefing in Beijing.

He also said the regulator will step up supervision of the use of insurance funds.

Reporting by Ma Rong and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

