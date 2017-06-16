FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
China says will continue crackdown on illegal HK insurance products -regulator
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 2 months ago

China says will continue crackdown on illegal HK insurance products -regulator

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.

The regulator, China Insurance Regulatory Commission, launched a drive late last year to curb illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products.

It has withdrawn one mainland agency's permit and shut down 35 websites and public accounts on wechat, China's main messaging platform. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Josephine Mason)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.