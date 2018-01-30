FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 30, 2018 / 10:51 AM / a day ago

Chinese insurers' 2017 net operating cash flow drops 65 pct -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China’s insurance companies saw their net operating cash flow fall 65 percent to 633 billion yuan ($99.9 billion) last year, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, citing data in a government memo.

The net operating cash flow of life insurers dropped 47 percent, while property and casualty insurers saw their positions swing to negative, said the source, who was not authorised to speak to the media.

The source declined to be identified.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), which has not published any data on the sector’s overall cash flow position, could not be reached for immediate comment outside business hours.

$1 = 6.3355 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Shu Zhang and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.