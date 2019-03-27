China to prosecute former Interpol chief for graft

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will prosecute former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei for graft after an investigation found he was suspected of taking bribes and breaking discipline rules, the ruling Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Wednesday.

Meng has also been expelled from the party, it added.

Last year, Interpol, the France-based global police coordination organisation, said Meng had resigned as its president after French authorities said he had been reported missing by his wife after travelling to his home country.