FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 8, 2018 / 6:02 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

China will sign a currency swap agreement with Japan - Chinese government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will sign a bilateral currency swap agreement with Japan, the Chinese government said on Tuesday, citing an article written by Premier Li Keqiang that was published by Japan’s Asahi newspaper.

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

China will also grant a quota of Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) to Japanese investors, Li said in the article.

The Chinese government published a translation into Chinese of the premier’s article.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.