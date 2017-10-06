FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thirteen Chinese fishermen die as boat collides with oil tanker in Japan waters: state media
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 12 days ago

Thirteen Chinese fishermen die as boat collides with oil tanker in Japan waters: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Thirteen Chinese fishermen died after their boat collided with a Hong Kong oil tanker in international waters off Japan, state media Xinhua reported on Friday, citing sources at China’s consulate in Osaka.

Three people were found alive after Thursday’s collision. It was not known if there was any damage to the tanker or what caused the accident.

The two vessels collided 400 km (240 miles) north of the Oki Islands in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, east of North Korea, state media reported.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, Xinhua reported.

The 290-tonne Chinese fishing vessel Lurong Yuanyu 378 had 16 people on board, according to the South China Morning Post.

All 21 crew members aboard the 63,294-tonne Hong Kong ship, Bright Oil Lucky, were safe, it said.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Stella Qiu; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.