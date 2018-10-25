China's Premier Li welcomes Japan to participate in China's reforms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday that Japan was welcome to participate in China’s reforms and the opening up of its economy, Chinese state radio reported.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 25, 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via REUTERS

State radio also quoted Li as saying that he hopes China and Japan can work together to safeguard multilateralism and free trade. He also told Abe, who arrived in Beijing earlier Thursday for his first formal summit with Chinese leaders in seven years, that he welcomes Japan to actively take part in China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.