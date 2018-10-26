FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 4:22 AM / in an hour

China willing to advance ties with Japan - Chinese premier

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to advance its relations with Japan and return to healthy and normalised two-way ties, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

China also supports talks between Japan and North Korea to resolves issues, Li said at a joint briefing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Beijing.

Both nations recognise that free trade should be safeguarded, Li said, adding that China had no wish to pursue a competitive devaluation of its yuan.

Reporting by Philip Wen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

