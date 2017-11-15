FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jicheng says major shareholder looking to sell shares
Sections
Featured
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
REUTERS SUMMIT
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
Mugabe - Zimbabwe's liberator and, for many, its oppressor
Zimbabwe
Mugabe - Zimbabwe's liberator and, for many, its oppressor
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in 13 hours

China Jicheng says major shareholder looking to sell shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Umbrella maker China Jicheng Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its 65.68 percent controlling shareholder Jicheng Investment Ltd was contemplating a possible disposal of the company shares.

The contemplation was exploratory at this stage and its chairman Huang Wenji-owned Jicheng Investment has not entered into any agreement regarding the share sale, the Hong Kong-listed firm said.

Shares in the umbrella maker soared as much as 25.4 percent to over a five-week high at HK$0.148 prior to a trading suspension.

The stock will resume trading on Thursday.

Last month, the company’s shareholders approved a share consolidation of every 20 existing shares into one share.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.