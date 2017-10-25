China Jinmao says executive assisting HK anti-graft body with probe

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd is assisting Hong Kong’s anti-graft body with an investigation although neither the developer nor any of its units are the subject of a probe, the company said.

Jiang Nan, also an executive director, was assisting the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in relation to a bribery investigation, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The ICAC had searched the company’s office in Hong Kong as part of the investigation, it added.

China Jinmao said it was cooperating and providing certain documents and records to assist the ICAC in its investigation.

It did not expect the probe to have any adverse effect on its business, operations or financial status, it added.

It gave no further details.

Jiang could not be reached for comment.

The ICAC did immediately respond to an email request for comment.

According to its policy, the ICAC does not comment on individual cases. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)