Xi says China, South Korea on the same page over Korean peninsula issues: Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - China is “on the same page” with Seoul over the issues of the Korean peninsula, President Xi Jinping said on Monday, a spokesman of South Korea’s presidential Blue House said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC), where delegates will vote on a constitutional amendment lifting presidential term limits, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Xi told Chung Eui-yong, the head of the South’s National Security Office, that he was looking forward to a smooth inter-Korean summit, and supported talks planned between North Korea and the United States, the spokesman added. [nB9N1P600V]

Chung is visiting China to discuss his recent visit to North Korea, at which the two Koreas agreed to hold a summit next month.

He returned on Sunday from a visit to the United States, where an invitation was delivered to President Donald Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, for dialogue on the latter’s nuclear programme.