FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 5, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Five dead, 15 injured in carbon monoxide leak at China plant: Xinhua

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five people died and 15 were injured following a carbon monoxide leak in a thermal power plant in northwest China’s Gansu province on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

The leak took place at 1120 local time (O320 GMT) in a thermal power subsidiary of Jinchuan Group Co Ltd when workers were repairing boilers, according to the report.

All the 15 injured remain under treatment and the provincial authority is probing the accident, Xinhua reported.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.