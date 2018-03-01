FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated a day ago

RPT-China central bank lends 27.38 bln yuan via standing lending facility in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to alerts)
    BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank extended
27.38 bln yuan ($4.32 bln) of loans to local financial
institutions in February via its standing lending facility
(SLF), it said on Thursday.
  The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 21.34 bln yuan
at the end of February, the central bank said.
  The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term
lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term
liquidity in the country’s banking system.
($1 = 6.3395 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
