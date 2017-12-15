FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China banking watchdog tightens rules for consumer finance firms - Securities Times
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 15, 2017 / 2:41 AM / 2 days ago

China banking watchdog tightens rules for consumer finance firms - Securities Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has tightened rules for consumer finance firms, which have grown making small-scale loans to individuals and small companies, the business daily Securities Times newspaper said on Friday.

The move is the latest in a string of measures taken to clamp down on the sector, which lacks proper credit assessment of borrowers and risk controls.

In a circular sent to local branches, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said consumer finance firms would be banned from making loans to unapproved borrowers or putting money into areas like cash loans and campus loans.

The CBRC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China’s market for consumer finance has boomed to meet the demands of the country’s large under-banked population, leading to the emergence of small-loan firms offering mostly small, high-interest, loans.

The circular said consumer finance firms should be banned from using peer-to-peer platforms or third parties to extend loans to unapproved parties and should not put money into cash or campus loans as well as downpayment loans for property.

Consumer finance firms will be limited to investing in bonds and fixed income securities, the circular said.

There have been reports that consumer finance firms are currently investing in riskier assets like stocks.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Engen Tham; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.