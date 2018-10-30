China's securities regulator to enhance market liquidity, encourage share buybacks

FILE PHOTO: A Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100-dollar banknote and a Chinese 100-yuan banknote depicting late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen in a picture illustration taken January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator will encourage share buybacks and mergers & acquisitions by listed firms, it said in a statement on Tuesday responding to market concerns about recent sharp moves in markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said it will enhance market liquidity, reduce unnecessary interference in trading, and create a level playing ground for investors. It added it would guide more long-term capital into the markets.