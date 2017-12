BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator will push forward two-way opening of the country’s financial market and fend off risks from cross-border capital flows, the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Monday.

Pan Gongsheng said China’s cross-border capital flows were basically balanced in 2017, according to comments posted to the regulator’s website.