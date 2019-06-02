China securities regulator says trade war impact on markets is controllable

An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Sino-U.S. trade war is affecting capital markets but the impact is controllable, China’s chief securities regulator said on Sunday in an interview with state-run China Central Television.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said that China’s capital markets are becoming more resilient and able to cope with risks, and that China has enough policy tools to stabilise its capital markets.

Yi said the CSRC will gradually expand the opening of China’s exchange-traded bond market, and futures market to foreign participation.