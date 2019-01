Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends an event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday for economic and trade negotiations, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The delegation includes China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang as well as the vice chair of China’s state planner and the vice finance minister, the report said, without providing details on the agenda.