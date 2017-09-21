FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Henan to transfer more aluminium capacity out of the province
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 21, 2017 / 4:22 AM / a month ago

China's Henan to transfer more aluminium capacity out of the province

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China’s Henan province has announced that aluminium capacity from three smelters that have shut down would be available for transfer to other regions in the country.

The Commission of Industry and Information Technology of Henan Province said late on Wednesday that 70,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of aluminium capacity would be available for transfer throughout the country.

Any smelter in China can buy the capacity, provided the capacity is within overall quotas in the province or region where the company operates.

A document attached to the Commission’s statement showed the capacity was already obsolete. It listed the smelters affected as Sanmenxia Tianyuan with 30,000 tpy, Qinyang Qin‘ao with 20,000 tpy and Xichuan Aluminium, also with 20,000 tpy.

Last month, Inner Mongolia Chuangyuan Metal Co snapped up 207,000 tonnes of aluminium capacity transferred from five Henan smelters. Henan Shenhup Coal & Power Co. then said it was transferring 60,000 tpy.

The transfers of smelter capacity out of the province is part of a campaign by Henan, located in the central part of China, to control local pollution levels.

Shanghai aluminium prices closed near a six-year high on Wednesday on reports that an aluminium smelter and alumina refinery had started to reduce production to meet winter output restrictions, almost two months before the limits take effect.

Reporting by Tom Daly in BEIJING; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.