BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange will allow foreign investment in domestic iron ore futures trading, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday.

CSRC spokesman Chang Depeng told a press conference in Beijing that relevant preparations were under way to make the long-awaited move that will allow foreigners to participate, without providing a time frame. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)