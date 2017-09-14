Minmetals boosts battery prospects with lithium extraction

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China Minmetals Corp said on Thursday it had successfully extracted its first batch of industrial grade lithium carbonate from a salt lake in northwest China, in a boost to its bid to supply the country’s booming battery sector.

The state-owned company’s first 150 kilograms of lithium carbonate from Yiliping salt lake in Qinghai province recently came off the production line thanks to technology it had developed in-house, Minmetals said in an emailed statement, without providing any future output targets.

A spokesman said the company wanted to supply raw materials to the battery industry, which uses lithium to make batteries for products like mobile phones and electric vehicles.

In February this year, Minmetals, which also produces copper, zinc and nickel, described lithium resource development and battery material production as “sunrise industries” for the firm.