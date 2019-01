FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) Bing search engine has been blocked in China following a government order, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Unicom (0762.HK), one of China’s major state-owned telecommunication companies, confirmed the government had ordered a block on Bing, the FT said.