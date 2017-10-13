China's CNPC starts third natural gas pipeline to Shanghai

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corporation has started operating the third natural gas pipeline into Shanghai, looking to boost supply of the clean fuel to the city of more than 24 million people.

The 88-km line connects a coastal liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Rudong, in Jiangshu province, with Shanghai’s Chongming island, CNPC said on Friday in statement on its website.

The line has an annual capacity of 1.84 billion cubic metres of gas, said CNPC, which also operates the other two gas pipelines ito Shanghai.