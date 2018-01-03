FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China to raise tariff on New Zealand cheese imports
January 3, 2018 / 11:02 AM / in a day

CORRECTED-China to raise tariff on New Zealand cheese imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrrects to show that tariff to rise after imports exceeded threshold)

BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* China will raise tariffs on New Zealand cheese to 12 percent from zero starting Jan. 4 after applications for imports exceeded the 5,864-tonne tariff-free threshold in the first two days of 2018, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

* Applications for New Zealand cheese imports reached 6,283 tonnes in the first two days of this year, prompting China to impose an additional import tax, China’s customs agency said. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by David Goodman)

