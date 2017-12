OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry has announced cuts in seafood import tariffs, including for frozen salmon, which will likely give Norwegian exports to the country a significant boost, Norway’s Industry and Fisheries Ministry said on Wednesday.

“This is fantastic news,” Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said in a statement.

Norway is the world’s top producer of farmed salmon. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)