December 24, 2019 / 5:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Former China Sinochem VP sentenced to 11-1/2 years prison for graft

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A former senior executive at China’s state-run Sinochem Group was sentenced on Tuesday to 11-and-a-half years in prison for taking bribes, a court in eastern Shandong province said.

Du Keping, a vice president at the chemicals and oil firm until April 2017, was found guilty of taking 12.66 million yuan ($1.8 million) worth of bribes, according to a statement on the Wechat account of the Shandong High People’s Court.

Du was formerly head of Sinochem’s fertilizer business and president of Sinochem Hongkong Holdings Co Ltd.

A Sinochem Group spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

($1 = 7.0102 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin

