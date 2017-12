HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong rose 0.9 percent to 540.3 billion yuan ($81.72 billion) in October, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 314.5 billion yuan, compared with 327.9 billion yuan in September.

Hong Kong-dollar deposits rose 6.8 percent during the month, while overall foreign-currency deposits increased 0.6 percent.