FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China in 'final sprint' to introduce crude oil futures - official
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
December 2, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

China in 'final sprint' to introduce crude oil futures - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China is in the final stages of preparation to launch crude oil futures, the vice-chairman of the country’s securities regulator said on Saturday.

“After years of preparation, crude oil futures are in the final sprint before hitting the market,” Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told an international derivatives forum in Shenzhen.

Fang did not elaborate on when the futures would start trading, but said the new contract would serve as “the starting point for the comprehensive opening of China’s futures markets to the world”.

Reuters reported in January that the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, known as INE, shelved plans to launch crude futures contracts after volatility in domestic stock and commodities markets spooked regulators. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.