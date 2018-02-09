FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 6:13 AM / 2 days ago

China plans to launch crude oil futures on March 26 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China plans to launch its long-awaited crude oil futures contract on March 26, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday, a move that will potentially shake up pricing of the world’s largest commodity market.

The sources declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The country’s securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), did not respond to a request for comment.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) and Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), which is part of ShFE and will operate the contract, declined to comment. (Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang and Tom Daly; additional reporting by Ruby Lian; writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)

