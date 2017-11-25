FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China issues 1.5 mln t of crude oil import quotas to 3 independent refiners -sources
November 25, 2017 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

China issues 1.5 mln t of crude oil import quotas to 3 independent refiners -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China has issued crude oil import quotas of 1.5 million tonnes to three independent refiners, three sources familiar with the situation said on Saturday, the latest sign Beijing is easing its policy towards these companies sometimes known as teapots.

Shandong Qingyishan Petrochemical Technology Co was granted a quota of 800,000 tonnes, Zibo Xintai Petrochemical Co was given 500,000 tonnes and Shandong Yuhuang Shengshi Chemical Co a quota of 200,000 tonnes, the sources said, citing a Ministry of Commerce notice. They declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the press. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

