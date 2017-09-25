China's state planner approves new oil refinery in Hebei province

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Hebei provincial division of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday that it approved a refinery project owned by private company Risun Coal Chemicals Co.

The new refinery, near the port of Caofeidian in Hebei province, which is located in northeastern China, can process 15 million tonnes of crude per year, the Hebei NDRC said. That is about 300,000 barrels per day.

The refinery is expected to produce 810,000 tonnes of gasoline, 2.5 million tonnes of jet fuel as well as 3.37 million tonnes of diesel per year.