September 27, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 21 days ago

China end-Aug oil products inventory fell to lowest since Dec - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil inventory in August fell 3.42 percent from a month ago to 29.79 million tonnes, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Total fuel stocks fell 0.95 percent to 17.02 million tonnes, the lowest since December 2016, Xinhua said.

The drop in oil products inventory was led by a drop in diesel stocks, Xinhua said.

Diesel consumption increased in September due to higher demand from the mining and construction sectors, Xinhua said.

The news agency will release more detailed data on commercial oil stocks inventory on Friday. (Reporting by Meng Meng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

