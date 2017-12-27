FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's central bank says will skip OMOs on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia - sources
Exclusive
Business
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia - sources
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
In Rohingya camp, a wedding is celebrated
EDITOR'S PICKS
In Rohingya camp, a wedding is celebrated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
December 27, 2017 / 1:25 AM / 2 days ago

China's central bank says will skip OMOs on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it will skip open market operations for the fourth straight trading day on Wednesday as liquidity in the banking system was “relatively high”.

On a net basis, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will drain 40 billion yuan ($6.11 billion) from the money market for the day, equal to the amount of reverse repos due to mature on Wednesday.

The PBOC injected a net 200 billion yuan into the money market last week.

($1 = 6.5429 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.