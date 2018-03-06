China sees steady growth in consumption in 2018

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China expects consumption will continue to grow steadily in 2018 and contribute around 60 percent of economic growth, an official from the country’s top economic planner said on Tuesday.
Investment is forecast to contribute one-third of economic growth this year, He Lifeng, chairman of the National Development the Reform Commission (NDRC) told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting.
