March 8, 2018 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

Exclusive: China plans to create energy ministry in government shake-up - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China plans to create an energy ministry to oversee the country’s vast oil and gas sectors, part of a planned government shake-up aimed at making policymaking more efficient, four sources with ties to the country’s leadership said.

The new ministry would replace the existing regulator, the National Energy Administration (NEA), which was created a decade ago and is part of the powerful state economic planner, the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC).

The NEA declined to comment and the NDRC did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Benjamin Kang Lim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Christian Schmollinger

