Canada 'concerned' about the situation in Hong Kong, calls for dialogue - PM Trudeau

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is concerned about China’s proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong and called for real dialogue in order to de-escalate tensions, the prime minister said on Friday.

“We are concerned with the situation in Hong Kong. We have 300,000 Canadians who live in Hong Kong and that’s one of the reasons why we want to ensure that the one country, two systems approach continues for Hong Kong,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his daily news conference.

“We have long called for a de-escalation of tensions and genuine dialogue between Hong Kong citizens and Beijing, and we continue to call for that, and we will keep monitoring the situation closely.”