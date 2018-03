BEIJING (Reuters) - Newly elected People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Monday that the most important task is to implement prudent monetary policy, while at the same time pushing forward financial reform and opening.

FILE PHOTO: Yi Gang, deputy central bank governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China should keep the financial sector stable, Yi told reporters on Monday morning.

Yi, a former vice central bank governor, was voted to take over the helm at the PBOC on Monday morning.