May 28, 2020 / 9:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

China should remain vigilant against any rebound in COVID-19: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is seen on screens at a media center during a news conference held via video link after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should remain vigilant and prevent any rebound in the COVID-19 epidemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, adding that no cover-up of the coronavirus cases will be allowed.

China has shared information about COVID-19 in a timely way with other countries and calls for greater international cooperation to overcome the pandemic, Li said during his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament.

