China and U.S. should respect each other's core interests - Premier Li

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks past a giant screen showing a news conference by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), outside a shopping mall in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and United States should respect each other’s core interests and manage their differences, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, adding that a decoupling of their economies is not good for the world.

“I believe both countries should respect each other and develop a relationship on the basis of equality, respect each other’s core interests and major concerns and embrace cooperation,” Li said in his annual news conference after the close of the annual meeting of parliament.