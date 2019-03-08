Senior China diplomat says foreign sanctions will only worsen Venezuela situation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliamentary body, in Beijing, China March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Friday that foreign sanctions would only worsen the situation in Venezuela and that China continued to support the search for political resolution there.

Wang was speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament.

China has repeatedly called for outsiders not to interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs, and has stuck by the embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Most Western nations have recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state.

Beijing has lent more than $50 billion to Venezuela through oil-for-loan agreements over the past decade, securing energy supplies for its fast-growing economy.