Guo Shuqing, China's banking regulator, attends a news conference ahead of China's parliament in Beijing, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shu Zhang/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China can “absolutely” reach an agreement with the United States on opening up its financial sector, China’s top banking regulator Guo Shuqing told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting.

Guo, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), also said that China did not engage in competitive devaluation of the yuan currency.