Economic News
June 19, 2019 / 12:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China central bank to issue 30 billion yuan worth of bills in Hong Kong

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday it will sell a total of 30 billion yuan ($4.35 billion) worth of yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong on June 26, the fourth sale of such offshore bills in the city.

The People’s Bank of China said it will issue a 20 billion yuan one-month tranche and another six-month tranche worth 10 billion yuan next Wednesday, according to a statement published on its website.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Winni Zhou; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
