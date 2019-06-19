China central bank to issue 30 billion yuan worth of bills in Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday it will sell a total of 30 billion yuan ($4.35 billion) worth of yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong on June 26, the fourth sale of such offshore bills in the city.

The People’s Bank of China said it will issue a 20 billion yuan one-month tranche and another six-month tranche worth 10 billion yuan next Wednesday, according to a statement published on its website.